‘February storm in September’: Montana got snowed in. PHOTO. VIDEO
A powerful winter storm hit a large part of Montana with a wave of heavy snowfall on Sunday. Total rainfall reached 40 inches (101 cm) in some places, and broke the centenary records.
The state’s Governor Steve bullock has declared a winter emergency, when cars lost control on the highway, the population was left without electricity, and farmers were desperate because of damage to crops that were still growing.
“This is the February storm in September,” said Jeff MoE, head of the glacier National Park in mountainous North-Western part of the state.
“We’re used to this kind of storms, just not this time of year,” he added.
The total amount of snow was stunning, from Friday fell 40 inch (101 cm) in Browning and 38 inch (96 cm) in St Mary’s.
The national weather service on Saturday, September 28, registered the snow at the international airport of Missoula.
Also on Saturday, the great falls was covered with snow by 9.7 inches (24 cm), surpassing the record daily snowfall of 1954 — 6.1 inches (15 cm). Sunday night there fell another 4.8 inches (10 cm) of snow.
“We have a very wet and heavy snow that has compacted and is no less than 14 inches (35 cm),” said Thomas Pepe, a meteorologist from the National weather service in great falls.
“But we only entered the second round of snowfall, he again begins to increase,” she added.
Residents of Montana are no strangers to snow, but the early arrival of the storm was a test even for those who have many years of experience with harsh winters.
“In the 20 years that I’ve spent here, I’ve never experienced. Worst of all our neighbors-farmers. The crop that was in the ground, it now remains under the snow,” said 50-year-old Cassie Barnett, who lives near Fairfield in Northwest Montana.
Snow drifts were so high, according to Barnett, when her husband with a 6-ft (1.82 m) went to feed the chickens, the snow up to his chest.
For farmers and ranchers snowfall has become much more than just a nuisance.
“Today is worse than yesterday. Very difficult to drive, even with all-wheel drive. We have to take the tractors,” said Sunday Jack Holden running with 600-800 heads of cattle on his ranch with an area of 4,000 acres in Valle.
Holden says he is doing everything possible to protect their livestock and livelihood. But the neighboring farms, which depended on the crop, were not so lucky. For example, farmers engaged in the growing hemp industry, haven’t even harvested the crop, he said.
“This will have a strong economic impact on the region,” added Holden.
MOU, the head of the glacier National Park, said that he hoped that the picturesque Park “Going to the Sun Highway” may open in October after the snow melts.
“Our weather changes from one extreme to the other, so again, can grow warmer. We have to consider what sends us to nature,” he said.