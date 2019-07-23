Fecal bacteria, waste and bird droppings: the dirty beaches of America
The inner part of the beach, Cabrillo beach in the port city of San Pedro, County of Los Angeles, heads the list of the most polluted California beaches. It is unsuitable for swimming a few dozen days a year because of the large number of bacteria, which are considered potentially dangerous. A new study shows what beaches in 29 coastal and lake States can not be called clean and safe.
The study examined the number of days during which, in 2018, the concentration of bacteria in the water exceeded Agency standards for the protection of the environment. In the report of the research center of policy and Environment America stated that such high rates can lead to infection approximately 75 000 bathers a year, writes USA Today.
Most days of the year the beaches are considered safe. But the researchers found that the number of bacteria on certain days may increase and the main culprit is the feces of people or animals. This occurs when sewage overflows, or when the fecal waste on the streets washed away in water, which flow to lakes or the ocean.
“It’s hard to believe that 47 years after we adopted the clean water Act, we are still worried about what the water has feces, when people want to swim,” said John Rumpler, program Director for clean water.
Last year 19 of the 19 selected to explore Chicago’s beaches had at least one day when swimming was considered potentially unsafe. Beach South shore beach was too dirty for 93 of the 98 days that samples were taken. Beach Tanner Park in Suffolk County in new York were contaminated with 48 of the 71 cases. As for Cabrillo beach, it was unsafe to 85 and 43 cases (in different parts) of the 175 investigated in the past year.
58-year-old Klatt from TORRANCE, California, said that is not awash due to shipping.
“The ships that come in — I don’t know whether it is cargo ships or cruise liners — dump their waste”, he said. However, he explained that he did not know for sure about this forbidden practice, but only “heard” about it. However, Klattu enough rumors to abandon bathing.
Other visitors of the beach is not so concerned. 20-year-old Raymond Zuniga from Los Angeles said that he loves how much more than other local beaches. Some of them “stink of oil”, he explained. A 31-year-old drew Martin, who lives near San Pedro, said that the beach is “pretty clean”. Both men were here with young children.
But regardless, it looks like the beach when it comes to water quality, it is not so obvious. For example, in the East of the sewage system can sometimes leak into streams. According to Mary Diaz, Manager of water quality at Surfrider Foundation, on all coasts, the water may be contaminated with bird droppings.
Has the value and the flow of water.
“Pollution on the beach with a good current will quickly dissipate, said Diaz. But when waste goes through the creeks and areas with poor water circulation, they are just splashing in different directions, not like in the open ocean”.
While many districts and States with a high level of pollution of the beaches close and put warning signs, expert calls themselves vacationers to know in advance about the quality of water.
Here is a list of the most polluted beaches in some States (full data here):
CA
- Inner Cabrillo Beach, Los Angeles (85 dangerous days, 175 samples)
- Coronado Ave. Beach, Los Angeles (62, 144)
- Salt Creek Beach, Orange (46, 80)
- Molino Avenue Beach, Los Angeles (45, 130)
- 5th Place Beach, Los Angeles (44, 140)
New York
- Tanner Park, Suffolk (48 dangerous days, 71 sample)
- Woodlawn Beach State Park, Erie (47, 104)
- Shirley Beach, Suffolk (28, 47)
- Venetian Shores, Suffolk (28, 48)
- Valley Grove Beach, Suffolk (24, 51)
New Jersey
- Berkeley Township/Beachwood Beach West, Ocean (14 dangerous days, 22 model)
- Belmar Borough at L Street Beach, Monmouth (11, 21)
- Berkeley Township at West Beach Avon Rd, Ocean (8, 19)
- Brick Township at Windward Beach, Ocean (8, 22)
- At Highlands Highlands Borough Monmouth Rec Ctr (8, 19)
FL
- Bayou Texar, Escambia (threat 24 days, 50 samples)
- Sanders Beach, Escambia (23, 64)
- Crandon Park on Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade (17, 63)
- Bird Key Park, Sarasota (17, 67)
- Venice Fishing Pier, Sarasota (15, 64)
Il
- South Shore Beach, Cook (93 dangerous days, 98 samples)
- 63rd Street Beach, Cook (91, 95)
- Foster Avenue Beach, Cook (90, 96)
- Calumet South Beach Cook (89, 96)
- Rogers Avenue Park Beach, Cook (89, 95)