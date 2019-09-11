Feces and urine in the subway cars: residents of new York are sounding the alarm
In new York city was hundreds of complaints about the state of subway cars contaminated with human waste, discarded food and other garbage.
Line Brooklyn-Queens is one of the most polluted in the metro system, and this year there are more than 120 complaints about dirty cars, including dozens of the presence of feces, according to the documents of the Metropolitan transport Department, obtained by The Post.
At the end of August in line received 124 complaints about dirty cars — already at 16, more than 108, calculated for the whole of 2018, and significantly higher than 67 in 2015, the sources said.
The list of problems includes more than 30 reports of human waste and more than 25 cases of vomiting.
“The client throws feces in the car”, — said in a March report.
“Regular homeless man in a wheelchair defecated in three cars,” reads another report in a month.
It was not immediately clear mentioned whether these messages are one and the same person. However, these incidents highlight the growing homeless crisis in metro systems.
“A sick homeless man, covered in insects,” was the complaint in one of the April report.
“The customer spoils the car, throwing food and garbage all over seats, walls and floor,” reads another message in January.
Until the end of August of this year, 1 623 complaints against dirty subway cars throughout the system — a figure significantly higher than the figure recorded at the end of 2018, reaching 2058, and has already exceeded 1504 report was in 2017.
The Metropolitan transportation authority insists that the complaints across the city show no sign of deteriorating conditions, but rather about vigilant reporting.
ForumDaily previously reported that MTA work train diesel emit so much gas that on subway platforms contains twice as much carbon diesel pollution than in the air above the ground. The study showed that riding the subway in new York may increase the risk of cancer.