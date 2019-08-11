Federation of England can deny Rooney to play for Derby under 32-m number in an unusual guise
Wayne Rooney
The football Association of England (FA) can prevent striker Wayne Rooney to play for Derby under 32-m number, according to fapl.ru.
This week club Derby County have announced the signing of a contract with the ex-captain of “Manchester United” and England. Fulfilling its obligations to “D.C. United”, in January Wayne will join the “sheep” and become a player-coach.
The transition 33-year-old Rooney “Derby”, announced simultaneously with the news of a record deal with title sponsor 32Red.
Despite the fact that the team of Phillip Cocu was free 7, 12,13, 15 and 18, under which Rooney played for Everton, Wayne took exactly 32 minutes.
In this choice the legend of the “red devils” FA suspected, that the choice of Wayne for the sacrament of 32Red, a betting office, thus attempting to advertise themselves.
While FA rules state that no single advertising element on the shirt may not exceed an area of 100 square centimeters. If the number 32 on the back Rooney will be recognized as is, Wayne will have to change rooms.