Federation of football history recognized the Ukrainian Premier League stronger than the Russian
The international Federation of football history and statistics (IFFHS) on its official website published a ranking of the strongest leagues in the world by the end of 2019.
For the first time since 2009, recognized as the best championship of the English Premier League. Before that 10 years in a row the strongest was the Spanish Example.
In the subjectivity of the conclusions of the international extras suggests the fact that in the second position in the ranking of the strongest leagues in the world is located the Brazilian Serie A.
And the Spanish League and even dropped to third place.
In the top-5 hit Italian Serie A and why the Colombian League.
Ukraine in the ranking at the 25th place. I wonder what position one our Premier League ahead of the Russian. In 2018, the Premier League was in the 23rd position, and RPL – on the 17th.
30 the strongest leagues in the world by IFFHS:
- 1(2). England – 1287 points
- 2(3). Brazil – 1165
- 3(1). Spain – 1141
- 4(5). Italy – 939
- 5(4). Columbia – 849
- 6(10). Portugal – 834
- 7(7). France – 818
- 8(15). Netherlands – 790,5
- 9(6). Argentina – 776
- 10(8). Germany – 765,5
- …25(23). Ukraine – 542
- 26(17). Russia – 538,5…