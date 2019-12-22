Federation of Olympic sports appealed to Zelensky due to shortages of funding
Presidents of national sport federations for Olympic sports: Rugby, hockey, basketball, Boxing and athletics, addressed the leadership of the country due to the termination of the allocation of funds to Finance their activities.
An open letter addressed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkova.
The letter notes that it is now preparing for the Olympic games-2020 has entered its final stage, in all kinds of sports in the midst of the struggle for the Olympic license, as well as trips to other major international competitions – the world and European Championships. And regardless of whether the selected planned state funding, depends on the quality of training and, consequently, the result of performance of the Ukrainian athletes, including the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In this situation, all this is under threat”, – the document says.
“Already, in federations there was a debt for services provided during 2019. Therefore, athletes have to cancel training camps, to avoid the growth of debt,” – said in a statement.
National federations call on authorities to fully implement the funding commitments under treaties that were concluded between the federations and the relevant Ministry.
A letter signed by the presidents of Federation of basketball Michael Brodsky, ice hockey Federation Anatoly Brezvin, athletics Federation Igor River, Rugby Federation Evgeny Burenkov, and the Federation of Boxing of Ukraine.