Federer and Djokovic at Wimbledon gave the epic final battle (video)
Novak Djokovic (left) and Roger Federer
In the final men’s singles of Wimbledon, was found the first and second racket of the tournament – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, respectively.
5-Sedova the battle went on and 3 minutes 5 hours and ended with the victory of the leader of sowing 7:6 (7-5), 1:6, 7:6 (7-4), 4:6, 13:12 (7-3).
Note that when the score was 8:7 in favor of Federer in the deciding set, the Swiss had on his serve 40:15, but Djokovic played two match points and made a break, which eventually became decisive.
It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of the decisive match at Wimbledon was played the tie-break. This rule was introduced before the start of the tournament.
Along the way Novak and Roger have set a tournament record by playing the longest Wimbledon final in history, men’s singles.
Note that for the Serbs the title of Wimbledon, was fifth. He previously won in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
All the assets of Djokovic became the 16 titles of the winner of tournaments of “Grand slam”.