Federer and Djokovic in Wimbledon final has set a record of herbal major (video)

| July 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Федерер и Джокович в финале Уимблдона установили еще один рекорд травяного мейджора (видео)

Eve Novak Djokovic in the exhausting pyatisetovy and almost five-hour duel beat in the Wimbledon final by Roger Federer 7:6 (7-5), 1:6, 7:6 (7-4), 4:6, 13:12 (7-3).

Thus was set a tournament record for the duration of the finals.

In addition, the Serb and the Swiss has set another record in the men’s singles finals of Wimbledon in the eighth game of the fourth set on a single spin of the ball, the opponents put 35 shots.

