Federer at the US Open set a record for the ATP
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Roger Federer
In the first round of the US Open in 2019, the third racket of the world Roger Federer have spent 2 hours and 32 minutes to win over the Indian tennis player Sumit Nagalim – 4:6, 6:1, 6:2, 6:4.
This victory allowed the Swiss man to qualify for the Final of the ATP championship, which will be held in London from 10 to 17 November.
This will be the 17th by 38-year-old Federer in this tournament, which is a record of the Tour.
Federer is a six-time winner of the WTA Championships. Also at this tournament qualified the first and second racket of the Serb Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, respectively.
We will add that in the second round of the US Open Roger will fight with Bosnian Damir Cumwhore.