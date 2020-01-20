Federer became the champion of Australian Open (video)
January 20, 2020
Roger Federer after the historic match
In the first round of the Australian Open in 2020, the former first racket of the world Roger Federer had no problems in the match with Steve Johnson, beating the American in three sets 6:3, 6:2, 6:2.
The match lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes.
Thus, the Swiss tennis player became the champion by quantity of participation in the Open championship of Australia men.
This tournament was for 38-year-old 20-fold winner of tournaments of “Grand slam” the 21st in his career.
Previously, he shared the first place with Aussie Lleyton Hewitt.
Note that Federer won the Australian Open 6 times.
A review of the match Federer – Johnson – the official website of the tournament.