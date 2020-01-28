Federer became the first semifinalist of Australian Open (video)
In the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the former first racket of the world Swiss Roger Federer managed to beat the only remaining tournament in the men’s draw asiany Sandgren tennis player from the United States, with a symbolic name Tennis – 6:3, 2:6, 2:6, 7:6 (10-8), 6:3.
Tennis players spent on the court 3 hours, 26 minutes, in the course of the match the 38-year-old Federer walked away with seven match points – three on his serve in the 10th game and another four in the tiebreak.
It is noteworthy that according to statistics from the American looked even better than Federer. On account of his 161 point scored and won the game 24, vs 160 points and 23 games won by the Swiss.
In the semi-finals of the competition, Federer will face the winner of the match Novak Djokovic – Milos Raonic.
We will add that in women, the first semifinalist, became the first racket of the world, Australian Ashleigh Barty and 14th seed at the tournament American Sofia Kenin.
The mistress of courts in two sets against 7th seed, Czech Petra Kvitova 7:6 (8-6), 6:2.
And the American in two batches with identical account 6:4 has overcome the tennis-player from Tunica OCE of Gills.
Note that barti for the first time in his career he defeated tennis player from top 10 in the tournament “Grand slam”.
Highlights of the match Federer – Sangren – the official website of the tournament.