Federer caught Nadal won as many matches in the tournament series “masters”
Roger Federer
The day before Roger Federer defeated the 14th ranked David Goffin -7:6 (9-7), 6:4 in the match of 1/8 final of masters in Shanghai.
Thus, the legendary Swiss caught up with Rafael Nadal at the number of victories on tournaments of a series “masters” – both of tennis for 381 victory, said ATP official Twitter page. The current leader of the world rankings, Serb Novak Djokovic won 350 games, and a recent participant in the unofficial Big 4 – Andy Murray (Scotland) stood at 213.
We will remind, the Spaniard in this year’s tournament does not participate due to injury of the left hand.
Currently the quarter-finals of the Shanghai masters, where Federer is playing with fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev (Germany). The first set the German won 6:3.
Add that to your quarterfinal match in the commercial capital of China, Djokovic lost to the Greek Stephanos Ziziphus – 6:3, 5:7, 3:6. This victory allowed Zizipus to become the sixth player who has qualified for the Final tournament ATP in London.
This year Zizipus the only one who was able to beat Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.