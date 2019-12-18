Federer compared the completion of a career with pregnancy
Roger Federer
20-fold winner of tournaments of “Grand Slam” in singles, 38-year-old Swiss Roger Federer told how to react to the words of the fans that it was time for him to retire.
“Sometimes I do hear like. This usually happens after my losses, so I don’t think it’s that important. It doesn’t change my love for tennis. Only my body can decide how long I’ll be able to play. The end of career I have,” – quoted Federer Tennis World USA.
“When you reach a certain age, like begins. It is clear that sooner or later it will happen. It’s almost like women. If a woman is pregnant, she gives birth. It’s only a matter of time,” philosophically in favor of the ex-first racket of the world.