Federer had surgery and will not play until the summer
February 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Roger Federer
The legendary Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has announced that he underwent surgery on his knee and get back in the game until June.
“The knee has for some time bothered me. I was hoping that the pain will pass, but after inspection and consultation with the team, I decided to postpone arthroscopic surgery, which did yesterday in Switzerland.
After her doctors confirmed that it was the right decision. They are confident in a full recovery.
I’ll have to skip the tournaments in Dubai, Indian wells, Bogota, Miami and the “Roland Garros”.
I am grateful to all for their support. Looking forward to returning to the game. I’ll see you on the grass!”, – said the tennis player on Twitter.