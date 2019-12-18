Federer has reached the fantastic figures in the ATP ranking
Roger Federer
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer became the first player in history that spent 1000 weeks in the top 30 of the ATP rankings.
Ex-first racket of the world has entered the top thirty in October 2000 and since then never left, according to Tennis World USA.
While Roger continues to win tournaments this year, Federer won four titles: the Swiss won the tournaments in Dubai, Miami, Halle and Basel.
Only Roger 103 of title in career. More 38-year-old Federer has won only American Jimmy Connors (109 titles).
Earlier it was reported that Federer became the first man in Switzerland who had the honor to be depicted on a coin while living.