Federer has set a remarkable achievement of the Asia-Pacific region

| August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Федерер установил невероятное достижение АТР

Roger Federer

The third racket of the world, 37-year-old Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has scored another beautiful achievement. Week 5 through August 11 was the 1,000 th in a row for 20-fold winner of tournaments of “Grand slam” in the Top 50 of the ATP ranking, reports championat.com.

Federer first reached the anniversary figures. The closest rival, the American Jimmy Connors, was among the 50 best players in the world 873 weeks.

His compatriot John McEnroe – 827 weeks.

Of the active players closest to this achievement, Federer came Spaniard Rafael Nadal, which account for 758 consecutive weeks in the Top 50.

