Federer has set a unique record of the tournament “Grand slam”
July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
37-year-old hero of the day
On the eve of the quarterfinal match of Wimbledon, the third racket of the world Roger Federer overcame a difficult match to Japanese kei nishikori 4:6, 6:1, 6:4, 6:4. The match lasted 2 hours and 39 minutes.
This victory was the 100th of his career as Roger won on the courts of the all England club lawn tennis and croquet.
Thus, the Swiss became the first ever tennis player who managed to win 100 games in one tournament “Grand slam”.
In the semifinals, the former first racket of the world will play against another tennis player, who previously headed the world rankings – the Spaniard Rafael Nadal.
The semifinals will be held tomorrow.