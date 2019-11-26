Federer in 5 exhibition matches in America earned 12 million dollars.
The third racket of the world Roger Federer and 7th in the world ranking Alexander Zverev last week spent in South America and Mexico.
Award-winning Swiss earned 12.2 million dollars for participation in exhibition games against German tennis player, according to Tennis World USA.
Federer Zverev played five games in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador, simultaneously setting a world record for number of spectators at one match.