Federer in the quarterfinals sensationally lost to 78-th racket of the world and flew with the US Open in 2019
September 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Roger Federer (left) and Grigor Dimitrov
In the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis there was a loud sensation – the third racket of the world Swiss Roger Federer lost in five sets 78th racket Grigor Dimitrov 6:3, 4:6, 6:3, 4:6, 2:6.
In the semifinal the Bulgarians will meet with Russian Daniil Medvedev (ATP 5), which, in turn, outplayed another representative of the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (ATP, 16) 7:6 (8-6), 6:3, 3:6, 6:1.