Federer rewrote one of the records of “Grand slam”
July 8, 2019
Roger Federer
The legendary Swiss tennis player Roger Federer in the third round of Wimbledon, defeated Frenchman Luc Puja in three sets – 7:5, 6:2, 7:6.
For 37-year-old former first racket of the world this victory was number 350 in the tournaments of “Grand slam”. Thus, he became the first in history to have achieved this indicator.
In second place is his agnoletti Serena Williams won 337 times.
American, according to this indicator, ahead of Martin Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.
On the second place among men is located Novak Djokovic (237).
We will remind, this year Roger won his 100th professional tournament.