Federer second in tennis history in singles played a thousand matches
October 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Roger Federer
The third racket of the world Roger Federer in the quest for new achievement.
38-year-old Swiss yesterday at his home tournament Swiss Indoors in Basel spent 1500 fight, according to his Twitter Tennis TV.
However, tennis legend remains only the second among professional tennis players in history, who won this strap.
56 meetings held more than American Jimmy Connors.
Note that in his jubilee match in Basel the Swiss won in the 1/16 finals of German Peter Goewie in two sets – 6:2, 6:1.
We will remind, on account of Roger’s 20 wins in the tournament series “Grand slam”.