Federer swore obscenely at court, received a warning and incinerated by sight the line judge (video)
Roger Federer
For the semi-finals of the Open championship of Australi the ex-first racket of the world Roger Federer had to break the resistance of American Tennis Sandgren – 6:3, 2:6, 2:6, 7:6 (10-8), 6:3.
Difficulties the Swiss started the second set and in the third they are only getting worse, which obviously affected the balance of Federer.
In one episode, Roger said frankly obscene word, which first caused only a doubt from the referee. But, prompted by the line judges, the Swiss had been warned.
That has already caused an outcry from the tennis player. And your anger Roger tried to pour a line judge, but only in the form of a radiant look.
Talk of Federer with the line judge
Episode dispute with Federer judges on the website of the official broadcaster of the tournament.