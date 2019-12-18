Federer was among the nominees for the title of most stylish men of the decade (photos)
December 18, 2019
Roger Federer
The former first racket of the world Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has been included in the list of contenders for the title of the most stylish men of the decade.
The winner in this nomination defines the GQ magazine.
Federer will competition from many celebrities, including NBA players LeBron James, former football star David Beckham, singer Justin Bieber and others.
In total, the list includes 16 people.
It is noteworthy that the publication has recognized the Swiss tennis player the most stylish man of the year 2016.