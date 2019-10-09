Fedor hurt: became known “painful” reaction of actor I on offer…
The agent of the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, which plays a major role in the notorious series “Matchmakers” Irina Soykina said that the actor previously approved the occupation of Crimea by Russia, in fact, has always stood for friendship and peace, and said that any anti-Ukrainian position, I have not.
About this she told in an interview with Nation News.
“Him strange things to hear. This story we have not discussed, but every time we touch this subject, it is always painful for him. Fedor for what we should all be friends and not argue and even more to fight“, she said.
Thus the actor, according to his agent, responded to the invitation of the Ukrainian film Director Ahtem Seytablaev to ban the series “Matchmakers” because of the participation of Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov.
Recall Seitablaev said that the show cannot show in the air, and shooting needs to stop. The reason for this, he called the actor Fyodor Dobronravov, which made anti-Ukrainian statements.
In 2017 Dobronravov Kiev has banned entry to Ukraine, a day later was banned the series “Matchmakers”. In the spring of 2019, OOO “TV and radio company Studio 1+1” and OOO “Cenacarta” through the courts could achieve the lifting of the ban from the series.
As previously reported “FACTS”, playing the role of Mitya actor Nikolai Dobrynin decided to withdraw from the series “Matchmakers”, as it tired to be a “fool” for the family Kovalev and Budko. Think about the act, the actor began after the “Matchmakers” left Anatoly Vasiliev sang the role of Yuri Kovalev. Then in the script he died of a heart attack.
