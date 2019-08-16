‘Feel like a rock star’: one day in the life of the California fire from Ukraine
In the U.S. fire service, this is usually also the ambulance station. Therefore, the American fire rescue and paramedics. In Sacramento (CA), one of the local stations for a quarter century, is the former citizen of Lviv Oleg Klepach. This is referred to in the video of the voice of America.
At the station in one change is usually there are 6 firefighters-paramedics.
“I worked as a paramedic on an ambulance for about 3 years, and then came to work in the fire,” — says Oleg.
The working day usually starts with training, the call leaves 2 cars – fire and ambulance.
“The medical team first arrived on the scene, they had to break a window to get inside and to get the victim,” says firefighter-instructor Justine Charissa.
The training of the medical team pulls people out of burning building, and fire provides first aid. Here each expert is versatile and can replace the other.
“During the training of CPR on a mannequin, I look at the monitor, watching the pulse,” says a colleague of Klepach.
“Yes, we see a cardiogram, we see his heart rate and this data can immediately send to the hospital the doctor,” explains Oleg.
Thus, hospitals will be data about the affected immediately, even before arrival of the patient.
“This tube for intubation (holds) is that doing in Ukraine, our doctors paramedics who work for ambulance”, — says Oleg.
At the end of the tube there is a video camera that shows the exact location of the respiratory tract.
The stretcher that comes with the machine, bear the weight more than 300 kg and is able to lift it with just one finger and a button.
“One finger, one hand,” says Eric Linson captain of a fire brigade.
At the station there are 2 types of fire trucks – for urban and forest fires. 90% of calls are medical, the others – road accident, chemical spill, and others.
“I once drank coffee with the people who caused the fire, because she was feeling lonely,” says Linson.
The firehouse is located in a small building, but despite this there is everything you need: gym, recreation room and kitchen where the staff cook. But the food buying themselves.
“We have a law that the refrigerator was ice cream, no ice cream, no way” — tells Klepach.
Anyone can come to the firehouse and talk with the firefighters who save lives, often risking their own. In USA lot of respect for firefighters.
“As the Americans say “I feel like a rock star” (I feel like a rock star). When I put on the form, I notice that people are different attitude to me. I’m not saying that without form to me. But when we are in shape we go to the store or any other place, the children waving to us, people are welcoming, there are cases that we hug and kiss. Because people consider us heroes,” — says Oleg.
The fire Department is a thriving democracy, the chief is not appointed, but chosen.
“At any time can shift if he is being unfair to his subordinates, the fire going and tell him goodbye,” – says Oleg.
The man said that the boss never shouts at his subordinates, and the necessary tools buys without delay. So people work here for a long time. Oleg already 25 years at the station, said that his wage is enough for a large family.
“All that I have, not purchased on credit, and the money,” — says Oleg.
The salary of a firefighter in 2 times more than the average Californian, and pension — 90% of salary. But we have a lot to work overtime. His experience in America, Oleg shares with fellow Ukrainians in social networks.
When a call comes in, the ordinary life of the firehouse is changing rapidly, ready for the departure must be within a minute.