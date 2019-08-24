Feel like on Mars: TripAdvisor has offered users extraordinary journey
Service travellers and the Spanish company Astroland Agency offer want to feel like on Mars, not going in the space. About “mission to Mars” TripAdvisor said in his blog, writes RTVi.
Before you get to the cave, located in the Spanish municipality of Arredondo, the “astronauts” will undergo four weeks of training. The training will take place in the centre of Astroland.
Under the supervision of experts, participants will learn how to navigate in zero gravity and go into space. They will also pick up a special diet. Each participant will determine the position and related responsibilities, which he will have to perform during a mission.
After the training the experts will decide who of the participants is willing to spend three days in the cave in “as close as possible to Mars conditions.” Returns whether the nearly seven thousand dollars, which is the participation in the project, those who will not pass the test are not specified.
Those who will be ready to “fly”, settled in the hotel, will hold a briefing will be given special suits and they record a “farewell message”.
The cave’s depth is 60 m, length — 1.2 km from Astroland Agency say that the expedition will not only feel the “harsh conditions of Mars,” but also to assess how the three days in isolation will affect the behavior of people.
The number of participants in the “mission” is limited to ten. Until the end of the year of such missions will be only five. You can sign up here.
We will remind that on August 22 Russian carrier rocket Soyuz 2.1 a was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with the spacecraft Soyuz MS-14, on Board of which is an anthropomorphic robot equipped. Before running the robot Fyodor repeated the famous phrase of the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin – “let’s Go!”.