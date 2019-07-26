Feels this weekend in Toronto will be 38 (PHOTO)

Loading...

This weekend in Toronto will again in the steam room: the temperature rises and the humidity increases, but perhaps we now live in the last or one of the last hot summer days, and those in the city for the year is not very much — so enjoy it now, because then the temperature will decline.

Meteorologists are predicting Saturday a high of 30C and the likely heavy rains, although the feeling is more like 35C with high humidity.

Sunday will be just as hot and even more humid, with the temperature “feels like” closer to 38C. Also on Sunday, the inevitable risk of “severe thunderstorms” because of the growing heat and light breeze from the lake.

“Although it is not expected that this will be another attack powerful tropical humidity in southern Ontario, there are signs pointing to another humid, hot weekend across the region”, – said in a forecast Weather Network.

“It is assumed that the heat and humidity will continue next week, and the probability of unstable weather will continue until Tuesday”.

The following weekend, as expected, in southern Ontario comes a potential cold front, and although time intervals are not yet fully defined, meteorologists predict that by mid-August, weather conditions will develop “more cool scenario.”