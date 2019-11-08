“Feint Zidane” performed by young striker “Manchester United” is recognized as the moment of the day in Europa League (video)
Mason Greenwood
Yesterday in the framework of the 4th round of the group stage of the Europa League “Manchester United” at old Trafford beat Partizan Belgrade 3:0.
One of the authors goals was 18-year-old Mason Greenwood who opened the scoring in the match.
While Mason is remembered not only for its performance but also a spectacular episode in which he’s fine – “a feint Zidane” left not a single opponent and throwing the ball between the legs next victim, and continued attack.
The actions of the young mancunians in that episode was marked as the last day of the Europa League, reported on the official UEFA website.
For Greenwood goal of the Serbian team became the second in the current draw of the Europa League – his first goal for United the young striker scored 19 September in the match against Astana, becoming the youngest goal-scorer “Manchester United” in the European Cup, breaking the record set by Marcus Rasporedom in 2016.
By the way, basically the “United” Mason debuted on March 6 in the Champions League against the “Paris Saint-Germain” after substitute Ashley young. Thus, Greenwood became the youngest player of Manchester United, who played in the Champions League (he was 17 years and 156 days).
A review of the match “Manchester United” – “Partizan”.