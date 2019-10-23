Felicity Huffman of “Desperate Housewives” after weeks in jail, feels “good”
The star of the popular U.S. family Comedy TV series “Desperate Housewives” felicity Huffman after a week of stay in this prison feels “good”. The famous actress was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment.
In places of deprivation of liberty felicity Huffman was because his youngest daughter Georgia Huffman. The actress admitted that gave bribes to fix ratings heiress to SAT. On Saturday after a week the actress visited the husband and eldest daughter, Sophia. Journalists captured the star of “Desperate Housewives” at the exit of the establishment in a dark green uniform. In the visiting room for an inmate and her guests spent a couple of hours. As reported by the American media, felicity Huffman is located in a Federal U.S. prison, where detention conditions are absolutely not resemble a resort. She lives in a room with other prisoners, wears dark clothes and works along with everyone.
It is worth noting that in addition to the 14-day period in prison felicity Huffman will work 250 hours of community service and pay a fine of $ 30,000.