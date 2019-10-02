Fell absolute record of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League (video)
On the way to record
Yesterday in group C of the Champions League, which is Shakhtar, Manchester city home Etihad won a victory over “Dinamo” Zagreb 2:0.
Thus, the Croats were the first team which lost 13 away Champions League matches in a row.
Previously, they shared this dubious achievement with the Moscow “Spartak”.
In the next round “Dynamo” again to go abroad – 22 October in Kharkiv Croats will meet Shakhtar.
I hope to continue a record of a series Dynamo.
An overview of the match Manchester city – Dynamo – on the website of the official broadcaster of the League.