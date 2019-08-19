Fell from the window in Prague a witness in the case of Kokorin and Mamaev said that she tried…
Ekaterina Bobkova, passing the witness on business of the players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev and injured during a fall from a balcony in the Czech Republic, wrote a letter to the Investigative Committee of Russia. This writes the Telegram-channel Baza.
The incident occurred late in the evening on may 10 in hotel resort špindlerův Mlýn in the North-East of the Czech Republic. Katya came back with a friend Tatiana to familiar men. Right during the party the girl suddenly fell to the ground from the height of the 4th floor.
No traces of violent actions against the victim, the police then discovered.
According to the source channel, in a statement filed in the TFR, Bobkova suggested that it might try to kill by dropping from the balcony. According to the girl, shortly before the fall of her new friends had discussed the matter Kokorin and Mamaev, while protecting the victim of the case of Denis Pack.
“Initially it was reported that Catherine, having touched alcohol, stumbled, dancing on the balcony during a party and fell from a height of the fourth floor. After the girl came to, she asked to check the information about the fact that it could throw intentionally — pre-hitting something hard on the head”, — said the source.
In conversation with journalists Bobkov said that after the accident her friend Tatiana in all ways raised the topic about players Kokorin and Mamaev.
“I went up to her and said, “Let’s drop it, I hate it, I went from Moscow”… I wanted to sleep, and that’s a topic about the players started again. Andrew gave me a glass, I drank red wine. I said, “that’s enough! Let’s close the topic! Now I will go to room to sleep.“ Just said he gave the other glass of wine I drank and all. I do not remember”, — said the girl.
Also testified in the case about the two fighting in the centre of Moscow with the participation of Kokorin and Mamaev Bobkova noted that, in the opinion of Russian doctors, it first stunned by a blow to the head, and then she fell from the balcony.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in June held a hearing on the appeal case of the attacker “Zenit” Alexander Kokorin and midfielder “Krasnodar” Pavel Mamaev, the accused along with two accomplices in the beating of several people in Moscow in October last year. The court rejected the appeal of the stars of Russian football. Thus, the punishment for players and their company remained in force. Kokorina brothers Alexander and Kirill is sentenced to a year and six months with punishment serving in a colony of General regime, while Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Protasowicki — a year and five months.
