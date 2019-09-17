Fell into the hands of the people: a rigid caricature of Putin
Artist Alesha Stupin has published a new caricature of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
The picture he posted on his page in Facebook.
The cartoon with the head of the Kremlin are rather cruel.
“People puts Putin on a stake and set fire,” – said in the caption to renuka.
It is also worth noting that the artist has paid great attention to details of design. In particular, Putin tied to a tree the St. George ribbon, and hands him two pieces of gold for every hours.
“The bright dream of mankind!”, “People will do it, and that’s when people become a people?”, “When! Well, when this happiness is going to happen?”, – write in comments.