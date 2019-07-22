Fellow Cadillac CT4-CT5 V and-V will turn out more powerful than expected

After the release of a pair of Cadillac models CT4-CT5 V and-V (2.7 turboservice, 324 HP, 500 N•m and 3.0 V6 Twin Turbo 360 HP, 542 N•m, respectively) there came a voice “ought to be hotter”. And the company hinted a more powerful version of the same machine and even showed them to the public, but did not disclose technical data. Naturally, there arose different hypotheses about the motors. Now, it seems, they need to be adjusted.

We said that more high-speed CT4-V (tipped him a name CT4-V, Blackwing) could use the 3.0 V6 unit from “simple” CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing — 4.2 Twin Turbo V8 (557 HP, 850 N•m) from CT6-V. But now Jonny Lieberman from Motor Trend claims that the situation is quite different.

The older model (in his post on instagram Lieberman calls it CT5-V Secret) supposedly will receive a state of the art forced 4.2 and older Signalny 6.2 LT4 V8 with driving the compressor from the outgoing sedan CTS-V. it the “eight” gives a 648 HP and 854 nm. And for CT5-V it would boost.

Remember that almost the same engine, only with a dry sump on the Z06 Corvette the past generation (i.e., C7) were given 659 horsepower, 881 N•m And this top “si-ti-fifth” buyers will be offered a choice between “mechanics” and “automatic”. If the forecast is correct, it will be a rarity by the standards of current sports sedans.