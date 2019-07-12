Female athletes klimets and Korsun Ukraine has brought two “gold” of the Universiade (video)
The Ukrainian athlete Irina klimets and Olga Korsun (pictured) won the gold medal of the Universiade in Naples.
Klimets, showing the result 71,25 m, became a champion in the hammer throw. Our athlete in the final minutes ahead of the pole Marvin Caproni (70,89 m) and Katarzyna Furmanek (69,68 m).
But Korsun was not equal in the triple jump. With a score of 13 metres 90 centimetres a native of the Poltava region bypassed the nearest rival of Avelis Tavares de Vago from Portugal on 9 centimeters, and the owner of “bronze” the Slovenian girl Her Filipic — 17 see
All the assets of the Ukrainian team at the Universiade-2019 three gold, four silver and three bronze medals (16th place overall).

Photo “Poltava Sports” gathletics.com.ua
