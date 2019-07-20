Female athletes Maguchy and Ivanenko won the European championship U20
The Ukrainian athlete Valery Ivanenko and Yaroslav Maguchy on Saturday won the European championship in athletics U20.
High jumper Maguchy (17 years old) was head and shoulders above peers and easily won the gold with a score of 1.92 meters. Her best result this season – 2,00 meter, it’s just a centimeter less than the world record for U20, which was established in 1986, the Soviet athlete Olga Turchak.
On Saturday she tried to take of 2.02 meters, but this height it is not obeyed.
Discus thrower hammer Ivanenko (17), which is also the leader of the season in your view, put the ball on 65,83 meters. It is 2.30 metres further away than the nearest competitor.
Another Ukrainian Ilya Kravchenko (18) on Saturday took silver in the pole vault. He and two other athletes took the height of 5.31 meters, but the Ukrainian has spent less attempts.
In addition, on Friday the gold medal in the hammer throw earned Ukraine Mikhail Kokhan (18). He sent the ball on 84,73 meter, which was a new European record for the age group U20.
Before the last day of competition Ukrainian team came in first place in the medal standings. She has 3 gold medals and 1 silver.