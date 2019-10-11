Female UFC fighter will fight 4 months after the birth of a child (photo)
Mackenzie Dern will be released in the octagon four months after the birth of her daughter. Tomorrow 26-year-old American will compete with the representative of Brazil Amanda Ribas on the UFC 161 Fight Night in Tampa.
Official Twitter of UFC published the photos of the Turf with a daughter who was born 9 Jun.
Last fight in mixed martial arts, the Turf held in may 2018, when defeated Amanda Cooper, having applied suffocating reception.
On account of the Turf 7 wins in 7 fights in MMA, including 2 wins in 2 fights in the UFC.