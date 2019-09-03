Feng Shui forecast for September: again a rich palette
In the current September you can have an affair, to relax and be creatively liberated!
Change the influence of earth energies will happen on September 8th.
Remain at the top of the South and the North. In September they will join the West. It is in these sectors will develop the best combination of annual and monthly stars Feng Shui.
Three good combinations do not happen so often. So if you want, everyone will find something useful.
North perhaps, will have better power potential.
The combination of stars 4 and 9 promises expansion, is bright, attractive and productive activity, success in training.
In this September, this combination is especially good to use to amplify the attraction, romantic Dating, pleasant and active recreation, as well as to stimulate creative inspiration and interesting Hobbies, which brightly lights up your life.
To enhance the stellar combination of whole month is good to put in the center of the North (toward the outside) with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in a vase with water which must be changed frequently, so it does not stagnate.
Strong Western kombinationerna to restore order, work on mistakes, smart organization of work and rest, encourage discipline and self-organization, good attitude for learning, establishing effective communication, competent legal implementation and conclusion opportunities.
To enhance the West commonly include on the West the beautiful music.
Southern blend stars the least strong, but quite interesting in terms of material.
Paired stars 3 and 8 stimulate productive activity aimed at making the getting of wealth and profit.
In the current September, the activity in the South will go through Gates of Splendour: perhaps there will be a lot of paperwork, advertising, stuffing the best information.
Should pay attention to personal image as a way to ultimately affect your productivity and your income.
To enhance favorable southern combination can be advised in good time to light in the South of your home candle (in the center of the South, near the outer perimeter).
In the preventive purposes it is worth mentioning the worst energies of the month, which should not disturb, so as not to provoke unnecessary trouble.
In September, it is traditional in 2019 South-West, to which will be added to North-West.
Try not to activate the energy of these sectors and spend here as less time as possible. If in these sectors is the front door to your house, apartment or office, hang on the door handle of the metal bell.
Pensinula of September!