“Ferencvaros” Rebrov flew out of the Champions League: video highlights from matches
On Tuesday, August 13, hosted the second leg of the third qualifying stage of the Champions League.
Champions League. 3rd qualifying round. Return matches
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — APOEL (Cyprus) — 0:2 (De Vincenti, 34, penalty, MATIC, 68). On 90+4 minutes, removed Richard (Karabakh). The first match — 2:1.
Rosenborg (Norway) — “Maribor” (Slovenia) — 3:1 (Soderlund, 53, Kondrashin, 61, 81 — Of Ancash, 45+2). The first match — 3:1.
“Dynamo” (Kiev, Ukraine) — “Brugge” (Belgium) — 3:3 (Buyalsky, 6, Shepelev, 50, Michele, 90+3, own goal Delhi, 38, Wormer, 88, of Openda, 90+5). In the 82nd minute deleted Burda (Dynamo), and 84th — Tau (“Bruges”). The first match — 0:1.
“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — “Tsrvena The Star” (Serbia) — 1:1 (N’doye, 45 — Boakye, 17). A series of penalty — 6:7. In the 54th minute deleted Milunović (“Crvena Zvezda”), and on 112th — Mas (“Copenhagen”). The first match — 1:1.
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — “Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — 0:4 (Ademi, 16, Petkovic, 47, Olmo, 55, Goae, 79). On 69 minutes, removed Civic (“red star”), and on the 89 th minute, Petkovic (Dynamo) missed a penalty. The first match — 1:1.
After away draws “red star” under the leadership of Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov and with two of our compatriots (Zubkov and Haratines) in the was defeated in the home match.
“Ajax” (Holland) — PAOK (Greece) — 3:2 (Tadic, 42, pen, 85, from a penalty, Talarico, 79 — Biseswar, 23, 90+4). On 31 minutes, Tadic (Ajax) missed a penalty. The first match — 2:2.
LASK (Austria) — “Basel” (Switzerland) — 3:1 (Ranftl, 59, of Heginger, 89, of Regus, 90+4 — Ademi, 80). The first match — 2:1.
Olympiakos (Greece) — “Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — 2:0 (the Semed, 55, Valbuena, 78, penalty). The first match — 1:0.
“Seltik” (Scotland) — “CFR Cluj” — 3:4 (Forrest, 51, Edward, 61, Christie, 75 — DEAC, 27, Omrani, 73, penalty, 80, Tucudean, 90+7). The first match — 1:1.
Ukrainian Marian Swede, who had his debut for Celtic in the Champions League is not ranked in the list for the game.
“Port” — “Krasnodar” — 2:3 (Ze Luis, 57, Diaz, 76 — Villena, 3, Suleimanov, 13, 34). The first match — 1:0.
A sensation created by the Russian “Krasnodar”. After the home defeat, few believed in the final success of the team Sergey Matveev, but the team shocked eminent, scoring three goals in the first half. After the break the hosts managed to win back two goals, but to save the match failed.
In the round of the playoffs will meet the following opponents:
“Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — “Rosenborg” (Norway)
“CFR Cluj” (Romania) — Slavia (Czech Republic)
“Young Boys” (Switzerland) — “Tsrvena The Star” (Serbia)
APOEL (Cyprus) — “the Ajax” (Netherlands)
LASK (Austria) — “Brugge” (Belgium)
Olympiakos (Greece) — “Krasnodar” (Russia)
The matches round of the playoffs of qualification of League of Champions will take place on 20-21 and 27-28 August.
.
Photo of FC “red star”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter