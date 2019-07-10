Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets live streaming free: preview, prediction
Ferencvaros – Ludogorets. Champions League match forecast (07/10/2019)
We offer our forecast for the match of July 10 between Ferencváros and Ludogorets, in which we chose the most promising bet on the match. What to expect from the meeting?
Ferencvaros
“Ferencváros” last season did not experience serious problems with winning the champion title – the team of Sergei Rebrov surpassed the second “MOL Vidi” by 13 points. Thus, the “green eagles” got the right to play in the Champions League qualification, for which they prepared through friendly matches. The 2-0 victory over Mouscron became the fourth in a row for Hungarians in control fights.
Ludogorets
“Ludogorets” , unlike its current rival, won the gold of the Bulgarian championship in a fierce fight against the Sofia CSKA – only in the final round the team of Stoycho Stoev ensured the title. On July 3, Ludogorets won another trophy – in the Bulgarian Super Cup, he defeated Lokomotiv from Plovdiv with a 2-0 score.
Statistics
In the last four matches, Ferencvaros won four victories.
In none of the last four matches “Ferencvaros” did not miss
Last season, in 33 matches of the championship of Hungary, Ferencváros missed only 27 goals – this is the best figure among 12 teams.
Only in one of the last four away matches “Ludogorets” was able to score more than one goal.
Forecast
“Ferencvaros” showed an excellent result last season and surely the team of Sergei Rebrov expects to go as far as possible in the Champions League qualification – the team has the potential for this.
The “Green Eagles” are building their game from defense and in the home bout they will obviously adhere to this principle, taking into account the price of the missed goal in their field, Ludogorets also will not risk without much need, so you should not count on the spectacle today.