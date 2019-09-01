Fergie celebrated 6 years of her son Axl Hawaiian party
Ex-soloist of the Black Eyed Peas in celebration of the birthday of their only son never saves and even neobychainuyu date staged a large-scale celebration with dozens of guests.
Fergie made a real Hawaiian luau: everywhere were decorations of flowers, trees and fruits. Instead of a festive lunch, the children enjoyed the desserts — cupcakes, cakes and biscuits, and after Axl blew out the candles, they are also joined by a birthday cake decorated with palm trees and surfboard from the mastic. The dresses all had matching Hawaiian colored shirts and shorts for the boys, dresses with flower print for girls. By the way, this is not the first themed party in the house fergie: a year ago birthday was in the style of superheroes.
On holiday in southern California came fergie parents are Patrick Ferguson and Terri Jackson, sister of Dana Ferguson and numerous friends birthday. But it was not the boy’s father, Josh Duhamel, with whom fergie went in September 2017 after 7 years of marriage, and in may of this year officially divorced. So Josh is only limited to the message on Instagram.