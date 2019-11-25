Ferguson raised voices talked to the Director “Manchester United” in the match of the Premier League (photo)
Sir Alex Ferguson and ed Woodward
The legendary coach of “Manchester United” Alex Ferguson, under whom the red devils won 13 English Premier League, and who left his post 6 years ago, continues to actively monitor the performance of the team.
Have left sir Alex with his presence and away match of Manchester United in Sheffield against the team from United.
The UPS and downs of this exciting game that ended in a draw 3:3, the former coach of Manchester United was watched in the company of the Executive Director mankunianskih of the club ed Woodward.
During one of the moments of Ferguson and Woodward entered into an emotional discussion after exchanging a few hard words, reports The Sun.
After another poor performance in the EPL over the head coach, Manchester United’s OLE Gunnar Solskjaer again faces the threat of dismissal, which increasingly covers the shadow Mauricio Pochettino, fired last week from Tottenham.
After these two related events, bookmakers began to actively “Woo” Argentine professional on the place which at the moment is a Norwegian specialist.
Is this not arguing about Ferguson and Woodward?
Recall that a fragment of chewing gum sir Alex Ferguson sold at auction for 390 thousand pounds.
