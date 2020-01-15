Fernando Alonso was involved in a serious accident at Dakar (video)
Fernando Alonso
The 10th stage of the rally-RAID Dakar-2020, for the first time in his career involved a 2-time world champion in the class of machines Formula 1 Fernando Alonso, there was very unfortunate for the Spanish crew.
The car was hit in a serious accident.
In a blind turn, Alonso lost control, the car did a spin.
It ended more or less happily. The Gazoo Racing Toyota crew even managed to continue the race. However, before the finish the car got no windshield. We will add that in the overall standings, Alonso is on the 14th position.