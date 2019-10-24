Ferrari 488 Pista drove the Nurburgring faster McLaren 720S
Journalists of the German magazine Sport Auto regularly runs in fast sports cars and supekary on the racetrack of Nürburg and Hockenheim. This time the chief editor Christian Gebhardt got behind the wheel of the 700-horsepower Ferrari 488 Pista.
The Ferrari 488 Pista debuted in March 2018 at the motor show in Geneva. Editor-in-chief of the magazine Sport Auto Christian Gebhardt was fortunate to personally test the car at Nurburgring Nordschleife. The circle took 488 Pista 7 minutes and 0.03 seconds. This is one of the best results in the history of multi-year test drive Sport Auto.
The result does not replenish the Treasury official Ferrari, nor should it. However, numbers speak volumes. Race Sport Auto journalists can be considered more objective than tests the automakers. After all, companies typically spend weeks and huge amounts of money to customize their car on the fastest lap of the Nurburgring. In addition, all manufacturers own test pilots. In races Sport Auto has always involved the standard factory cars that do not pass any preliminary configuration, and the wheel always sits editor. Until 2015 it was Horst von Saurma, and for the last four years Christian Gebhardt.
The current result is the Ferrari 488 Pista (7:00.03) is second only to the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS (6:58.28), but almost 9 seconds better time McLaren 720S (7:08.82). Far behind were other powerful sports cars, including the Mercedes-AMG GT Pro R and Nissan GT-R Nismo. Video report about the race you can see in the video below.