Ferrari created for the drifters equipped with the 1200 HP engine
On the YouTube channel Video Option appeared the video, which depicted a significantly upgraded Italian coupe Ferrari 550 Maranello.
It is reported that under the hood is a six-cylinder engine from the Japanese supercar Nissan GT-R, whose power was increased to 1200 horsepower. Power plant index VR38DETT was enlarged to 4.3 liters of displacement.
Due to the turbochargers instead of the standard two, was set to one, but having greater volume and pressure of air at the outlet.
The machine will take part in the forthcoming series of drift racing D1GP in Japan.
For reference, D1 Grand Prix (D1GP abbreviated) is a series (the championship) is a professional drift, it takes place in Japan. The event has been held annually since 2000. This championship is recognized worldwide, and his standard was taken as a basis for similar events around the world.
It should be noted that the conventional version of the Ferrari 550 Maranello was equipped with a V12 engine displacement of 5.5 liters, which was designed for the 492 HP of power and 569 Nm of torque.