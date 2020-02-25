Ferrari has taken measures in the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy
In the team Formula 1 Ferrari has responded to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy. The country registered more than 200 cases of the coronavirus, and died 7 people.
Ferrari closed its Museum in Maranello, canceled tours of the base and had almost given up on business trips, according to championat.com.
It is also reported that the restrictions can directly touch racing team. It is not excluded that some of the staff, whose presence on the racetrack during the Grand Prix there is a clear need to work remotely.
We will remind, earlier from-for the early stages of the Chinese Grand Prix was postponed to an indefinite date.
The Grand Prix of Australia, the first stage of the new season will be held as planned from March 13 to 15.
Recall your car for the current season, Ferrari introduced in the theater.