Ferrari made a test on the streets of Maranello (video)
June 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Before the start of the season 2020 in Formula 1 is only 2 weeks. Already 5 July in the pastoral Spielberg on the track Red bull should pass the first race.
Teams make final preparations.
In contrast to the League “Mercedes” which was carried out full tests on the stationary circuit, “Scuderia Ferrari” decided not to move off from its base located in the town of Maranello.
On the eve of Charles Leclere had a mini-test on the streets of Maranello combat car 2020 years.