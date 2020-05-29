Ferrari made his ex-world champion a special gift
Kimi Raikkonen
The Finnish pilot of “Alfa Romeo” Kimi Raikkonen has shared photos of an unusual gift he received from his former employer, Ferrari.
This car “Scuderia”, which racer won the Grand Prix of the USA in 2018.
“Thank you, “Ferrari”, – signed photo of Kimi.
This will add the occasion, the team from Maranello have had such a generous gift 40-year-old Finn, is unclear, because his birthday falls on October 17.
Recall, the first time Raikkonen has signed a contract with Ferrari in 2006. And in a season has won the title of world champion. By the way, this title is the last for “Scuderia” in its history in Formula 1. Even after 2 years Kimi has left the mill Ferrari.
In the 2014 season, Raikkonen returned to Ferrari, where he performed until the end of last season, while the Italian “stable” has not taken a decision to replace him with Charles LeClair.