Ferrari prepares for September new model without a roof

| July 18, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Ferrari готовит к сентябрю новую модель без крыши

Some Ferrari owners were invited to a closed event, where it should show a new sports car. It is possible that this will be an open version of the coupe 812 Superfast.

In 2019 may take place on the Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider, as evidenced by the participants of the forum Ferrari Chat. They began to receive invitations to the event in September, where it should show some kind of open model.

This Italian brand does officially this information has not commented. The supposed new machine is fully unify with the coupe Ferrari Superfast 812, that is, the version of Spider get from the original elements except that a folding hard roof.

Judging by the number of invitations, we are not talking about limited editions, and convertible, which will go into mass production. Prior to that, brand has announced the premiere for 2019 five new cars — some of them already shown, the part is only waiting for the official presentation to the public.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.