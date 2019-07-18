Ferrari prepares for September new model without a roof
Some Ferrari owners were invited to a closed event, where it should show a new sports car. It is possible that this will be an open version of the coupe 812 Superfast.
In 2019 may take place on the Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider, as evidenced by the participants of the forum Ferrari Chat. They began to receive invitations to the event in September, where it should show some kind of open model.
This Italian brand does officially this information has not commented. The supposed new machine is fully unify with the coupe Ferrari Superfast 812, that is, the version of Spider get from the original elements except that a folding hard roof.
Judging by the number of invitations, we are not talking about limited editions, and convertible, which will go into mass production. Prior to that, brand has announced the premiere for 2019 five new cars — some of them already shown, the part is only waiting for the official presentation to the public.