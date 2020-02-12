Ferrari presented at the theatre new Formula 1 car (photo)
“Scuderia Ferrari” the first of the Formula 1 teams officially presented to the public a new car for the season 2020.
The night before in the theatre “Romolo Valli” in the town of Reggio Emilia, the birthplace of the national flag of Italy was held a beautiful ceremony.
After the introductory speeches of the leaders of the “stables” on the goals for the season, guests and journalists saw the car with which the team hopes this year to compete for the title.
The novelty has received name SF1000 – in honor of the 1,000 th Grand Prix of Formula 1 this year, and 1000-th Grand Prix in the history of Ferrari.