Ferrari resumed production after a break caused by a coronavirus
Company “Ferrari” on its official website announced the opening of the factory in Maranello and the restart of production.
The statement States that all employees will act with caution and comply with all the requirements for the prevention of coronavirus.
In addition, the company will conduct mandatory training for factory workers for security in a pandemic. Also, at the entrances to the complex and the common areas will be conducted by inspection staff.
It is reported that Ferrari is planning to return to work full time on 8 may.
